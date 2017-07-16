Operations back to normal following New Haven hazmat scare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Operations are back to normal at Saint Raphael’s Hospital after a hazmat scare.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when employees realized someone had broken into the hospital basement through a window.

A room had been ransacked and a radioactive chemical may have been spilled.

“There were seven employees from the hospital engineering department in the area,” stated New Haven Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Vendetto. “All seven went through de-con, all readings were zero. There was no cross-contamination, no release of any radio-isotope. This was only a medical grade isotope.”

Police believe the burglar was looking to steal an air conditioning unit or some other household item rather than chemicals.

