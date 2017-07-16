Left lane of I-91 northbound in Middletown reopens

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane of Interstate 91 heading northbound has reopened Sunday morning after an accident was cleared.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation (DOT) says at around 7 a.m., the overturned motor vehicle on I-91 north between exits 20 and 21 has been cleared.

Around 6:18 a.m. the DOT reported that a motor vehicle had overturned between exits 20 and 21 on I-91 northbound in Middletown. The accident resulted in the left lane to be closed for a period of time.

State Police say there are reported minor injuries.

