Peach-picking season opens at Lyman Orchards

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Peaches, one of summer’s sweetest gifts.

As we hit mid-July, it is officially peach-picking season across the state of Connecticut.

News 8 was joined by John Lyman from Lyman Orchards to talk about the fun of picking peaches during the summer.

Lyman Orchards holds peach-picking starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day from July through Sept.

Here are some fun facts about peaches:

The peach is actually a member of the rose family and originated in China.

The peach’s scientific name, Prunus persica, is a direct reference to the fruit’s historic travels to Persia along the Silk Road.

A large peach has fewer than 70 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber. It’s also a good source of vitamins A and C.