Peach-picking season opens at Lyman Orchards

By Published: Updated:

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Peaches, one of summer’s sweetest gifts.

As we hit mid-July, it is officially peach-picking season across the state of Connecticut.

News 8 was joined by John Lyman from Lyman Orchards to talk about the fun of picking peaches during the summer.

Lyman Orchards holds peach-picking starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day from July through Sept.

Here are some fun facts about peaches:

  • The peach is actually a member of the rose family and originated in China.
  • The peach’s scientific name, Prunus persica, is a direct reference to the fruit’s historic travels to Persia along the Silk Road.
  • A large peach has fewer than 70 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber. It’s also a good source of vitamins A and C.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s