NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover accident has closed a road in North Haven late Sunday morning.

According to North Haven Police, the accident took place on Middletown Avenue. The road has been closed in both directions while officials are on the scene investigating the crash.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.