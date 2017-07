HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 85 in Hebron has been closed while emergency crews respond to a serious accident.

According to Connecticut State Police, Route 85 between the Airline Trail and Maple Avenue has been shut down. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

The conditions of those involved in the collision is not yet known but the crash has been deemed serious by officials.

No identities have been released at this time.

Police are advising motorists to seek an alternate route.