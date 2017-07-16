Senator Blumenthal discusses legislation providing medical assistance to Ukrainian soldiers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal met with members of the Ukrainian community in New Haven on Sunday.

The senator talked about legislation that would provide medical assistance to wounded soldiers in Ukraine who have been fighting Russian aggression.

Sen. Blumenthal recently partnered with the Ukrainian-American community here in Connecticut to secure a provision that would basically create funding to help treat those soldiers.

“This increased Russian aggression [is] causing greater numbers of wounded soldiers which means the United States should provide more assistance,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “…that’s the purpose of the new law I’ve introduced.”

Ukrainian soldiers are currently able to come to the U.S. to be treated at military facilities when Ukraine cannot provide adequate care for them.

