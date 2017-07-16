Summer Travel Tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is in full swing and many people are looking to get away. This morning, Howard Schwartz from the CT Better Business Bureau stopped by our studio to give you money saving tips to make sure you don’t get taken for an unwanted ride before, during, or after a vacation.

BBB’s Safe Travel Tips:

Beware of fake travel booking sites

Consider travel insurance

Carefully review car rental agreements

Keep an eye on receipts and financial statements

Last year there were 13,000 complaints filed with BBB about the travel industry in 2016. Most consumers said they were misled by travel offers that failed to deliver as promised. Some consumers complained of hidden charges or hotels in undesirable locations. Stick with reputable booking sites– and enjoy your time away.

For more information watch the video above or go to BBB.org