Summer Travel Tips

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is in full swing and many people are looking to get away. This morning, Howard Schwartz from the CT Better Business Bureau stopped by our studio to give you money saving tips to make sure you don’t get taken for an unwanted ride before, during, or after a vacation.

BBB’s Safe Travel Tips:

  • Beware of fake travel booking sites
  • Consider travel insurance
  • Carefully review car rental agreements
  • Keep an eye on receipts and financial statements

Last year there were 13,000 complaints filed with BBB about the travel industry in 2016. Most consumers said they were misled by travel offers that failed to deliver as promised. Some consumers complained of hidden charges or hotels in undesirable locations. Stick with reputable booking sites– and enjoy your time away.

For more information watch the video above or go to BBB.org

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s