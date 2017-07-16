The Capitol Report: House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz speaks on budget battle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D) spoke about passing a new state budget.

Rep. Aresimowicz stated, “We are absolutely focused on the 18th. I was absolutely focused on trying to get it done the end of May and then the end of session…There’s things beyond all of our control.”

The representative said it was easy to vote no, but a lot more difficult to vote yes on any budget proposals.