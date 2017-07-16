The Capitol Report: Rep. Themis Klarides outlines Republican budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last Tuesday, House Republicans outlined their state budget proposals ahead of a budget vote.

Republican Representative Themis Klarides went before the press to speak about what kind of proposal her fellow party members would support.

“I will not support, and the House Republicans will not support, a budget that… as I’ve said before, rounds the edges of a square a little bit.” Rep. Klarides said.

Rep. Klarides referenced tax increases in 2011, stating that a deficit remains despite the increase.