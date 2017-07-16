USPS unveils Disney villains stamps

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new set of stamps with an evil side.

From Ursula to Malificent, a new sheet of 20 forever stamps featuring 10 classic Disney villains was dedicated Saturday to celebrate the legacy of the Walt Disney Studio’s ink and paint department.

The ink and paint department has been a part of Walt Disney Animation Studios since 1923.

I truly hope that these stamps will generate the same sense of enchantment and fun that our Disney films have been providing for over 90 years.

According to the postmaster general, the stamps are the postal service’s way of saying Disney villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute to the artistry and storytelling skills.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s