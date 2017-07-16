USPS unveils Disney villains stamps

(WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new set of stamps with an evil side.

From Ursula to Malificent, a new sheet of 20 forever stamps featuring 10 classic Disney villains was dedicated Saturday to celebrate the legacy of the Walt Disney Studio’s ink and paint department.

The ink and paint department has been a part of Walt Disney Animation Studios since 1923.

I truly hope that these stamps will generate the same sense of enchantment and fun that our Disney films have been providing for over 90 years.

According to the postmaster general, the stamps are the postal service’s way of saying Disney villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute to the artistry and storytelling skills.