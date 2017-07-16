Whittier Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (WTNH) — A fast-moving wildfire in California has now burned more than four thousand acres in the past 24 hours.

The Whittier Fire has now blackened more than 17,000 acres in Santa Barbara County.

Firefighters were making progress containing the blaze until Friday night when the fire unexpectedly picked up in three separate areas.

The fire’s containment has dropped from 52% to just 35%.

More than 1,600 firefighter are battling the blaze and hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate.