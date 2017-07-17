A potential game changer for a topic not a lot of women want to talk about

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – As women approach menopause – their estrogen level decreases — which leads to a real health issue for every woman.

“It’s vulvovaginal atrophy,” says Dr. Grace Biggs.

But the Director Of Pelvic Health at Griffin Hospital goes onto say that women have difficulty talking about vaginal health.

Mostly because of its’ symptoms, “Vaginal dryness, vaginal irritation like itching and burning, vaginal odor or discharge.”

Lou-Ann Dalfonso says it led to frequent urinary tract infections, “You have to urinate so frequently and when there is not a bathroom around, you have accidents.”

Patients like Angela Ortega — breast cancer treatment accelerated the condition. And intimacy was a problem, “It was not comfortable.”

Now, there’s a non-surgical non-hormonal option, the Mona Lisa.

Dr. Biggs explains, “We gently place it into the vagina. And then 360 degrees clockwise, counter clockwise. I treat the entire vaginal canal.”

This life-changing laser — revives new collagen.

“It builds up that extra-cellular matrix that has gone away with menopause with the loss of estrogen,” says Dr. Biggs, “It reshapes, it retones, it revitalizes.”

Back to premenopausal stage.

“The treatment does not hurt at all,” says Lou-Ann candidly, “Out of everybody that I’ve told, probably 60% of my girlfriends say, I want it.”

Angela says, “I’m at 90% pain free.”

A smiling Angela says it all, “I was actually in tears the first time we were intimate. I was crying, so happy, I couldn’t believe it.”

Dr. Biggs says, “These are the kind of things that we doctors are looking for, the thing we can make our patients feel whole again.”

Patients receive three treatments – six weeks apart.

There are follow up treatments – beginning around 12 months.

The cost – $800 per visit.

Unfortunately, it is not yet covered by insurance.

For more information, you can reach Dr. Biggs at 203-732-2651 and 475-227-3614

You can also log onto http://www.griffinhealth.org/The-Center-for-Pelvic-Health/Female-Urologic-and-Pelvic-Conditions