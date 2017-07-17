Assault and Robbery arrest made in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested on several charges, including assault and robbery on Sunday.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hamden Police reported to an alleged assault of an ex-boyfriend against his ex-girlfriend on Kaye Vue Drive. Hamden Police arrested Taray Smart, 35, in a nearby parking lot after he subsequently fled on foot into a wooded area. Officer Andrew Pfeiffer quickly located Smart and placed him under arrest.

The 23-year-old victim stated that Smart repeatedly punched her in the face and head. When she fell to the ground, Smart allegedly continued to beat her. He then stole her cell phone, before leaving her residence.

The victim sustained injuries to the “entire right side of her face”.

Smart was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree and Interfering with a Police Officer. Smart, who was detained on a $5,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on July 17th.