Attempted shrimp theft leads to arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Middletown woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal several items, including shrimp, from Price Chopper.

Middletown Police have charged 38-year-old Marcy Pelletier with larceny 6th shoplifting.

Police say officers were called to Price Chopper on Washington Street on July 14th for an active shoplifter who was running across the parking lot.  Officers were given a description of the suspect and vehicle she was seen fleeing in. Officers then stopped the vehicle and arrested her.

A Price Chopper Lost Prevention Officer told Middletown Officers that he watched as Pelletier concealed several bags of shrimp and various meat products and deodorants in a tan tote bag. She then went to a self-serve checkout and paid for a few smaller items but not for what she put in the tote bag.

The Lost Prevention Officer then followed her into the vestibule entrance of the store and confronted her.  At that point she dropped the tote with the unpaid items that were worth $210.23 which were recovered.

