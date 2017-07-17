Bacteria levels at Rocky Neck State Park retested

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Swimming could soon return to Rocky Neck State Park.

Officials will be retesting the swimming area at the East Lyme beach.

High bacteria levels were found last week following a test conducted by the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Related Content: Rocky Neck closing prompts other state parks to fill up quickly

Residents can swim once again at the state park as soon as DEEP gives the all clear.

Rocky Neck State Park was shut down for the weekend, contributing to increased crowds at other Connecticut state parks.