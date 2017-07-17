Bridgeport Police Dog finds missing child

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is praising one of its own after a police dog was able to locate a missing child.

Officer Ryan Mullenax, led by his partner, Zeus, was able to locate a missing 9-year-old with special needs who wandered away from their home.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when police received a call around 9 p.m. about the missing child. Officer Mullenax and Zeus began tracking the child around 9:42 p.m. and located that child a short time later.

Chief Armando Perez stated, “This child would not have been found if not for the efforts of K9 Officer Mullenax and K9 Zeus. This is an example of the great work that our officers do on a daily basis. Incidents like this one often go unnoticed but they are an integral part of our team and all we do to serve our community.”

Zeus has been part of the force for more than a year. He has racked up 13 rescues during this time.