Bridgeport Police Dog finds missing child

By Published:
Officer Mullenax and Zeus (Photo Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is praising one of its own after a police dog was able to locate a missing child.

Officer Ryan Mullenax, led by his partner, Zeus, was able to locate a missing 9-year-old with special needs who wandered away from their home.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when police received a call around 9 p.m. about the missing child. Officer Mullenax and Zeus began tracking the child around 9:42 p.m. and located that child a short time later.

Chief Armando Perez stated, “This child would not have been found if not for the efforts of K9 Officer Mullenax and K9 Zeus. This is an example of the great work that our officers do on a daily basis. Incidents like this one often go unnoticed but they are an integral part of our team and all we do to serve our community.”

Zeus has been part of the force for more than a year. He has racked up 13 rescues during this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s