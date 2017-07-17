Bristol man turns self in to Southington Police for manslaughter charges

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — 37-year-old Jason Dominguez of Bristol turned himself in to Southington Police on July 7 after learning of an active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from a fatal motor vehicle accident on West Street at the intersection of West Queen Street on March 19. Early that morning, Dominguez was traveling on West Queen Street into the intersection of West Street and was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle. The front seat passenger, Jimmy Cintron-Guzman, sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital. Dominguez was treated and transported to another hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with Dominguez’s vehicle was treated on the scene and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dominguez has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree with a Motor Vehicle, Operation while Under the Influence of Liquor or Drug or while Impaired by Liquor, and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and arraigned in court on July 17.