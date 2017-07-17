Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hot Dog Week: Jake’s Diggity Dogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut and celebrating “hot dog week” in New Haven, at Jake’s Diggity Dogs.

Owner, Jeff “Jake” Russell is no spring chicken when it comes to cooking up a good dog:

I’ve always loved hot dogs. Before I got into the family business about 30 years ago, I worked the Jimmy’s at Savin Rock. It was still the old place outdoors. I worked on the grill making hundreds and hundreds of hot dogs a day.

Now with his own place, Jake is still flipping a lot of franks. He’s pumping out 400-500 dogs on a busy night, and if that wasn’t enough… he has to manage over 34 toppings.

Jake’s makes their own buns, and even has an “everything bun” just like the bagel. Jake has added his own twist to the menu:

In my travels around the country over the years, I would find my favorite dog in big cities. The Philly cheese steak in our hot dog is from Philadelphia. In the Chicago dog, we bring in the sport peppers, relish and celery salt from the Chicago pickling company.

As a new honorary member of the Connecticut hot dog club, I indulged in Jake’s Baconator… mmmmmmmm. You’ll have to try it for yourself.

Visit Jake’s Diggity Dog: 216 Crown St. New Haven, CT

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer