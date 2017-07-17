CT Senators Murphy and Blumenthal send results of Opioid Summit to Trump’s Task Force

WASHINGTON (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Senators have submitted drug addiction recommendations to the Trump administration after meeting with several state groups last week.

After speaking with local residents, law enforcement, first responders, treatment providers, and community organizations last week for a summit on Connecticut’s opioid epidemic, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) submitted the set of recommendations identified by community leaders at the summit to the five members of President Trump‘s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. The recommendations include ideas on how those on the front lines of the opioid epidemic can collaborate more efficiently, and how addiction treatment and prevention programs can be implemented more effectively.

“We write today to submit to you recommendations that we gathered from community leaders from across Connecticut at a recent Opioid Summit. As you know, the opioid epidemic is devastating communities across the nation and more must be done to combat this crisis,” wrote the senators. “In 2016, more people in Connecticut died from drug overdoses than from homicides, suicides, and car accidents combined. We urge you to use these comments as you develop the interim and final reports for President Trump.”

Following remarks from Murphy, Blumenthal, and Dr. James Gill, Connecticut’s Chief Medical Examiner, at the summit last week, participants broke into working groups to outline areas in Connecticut in need of federal support and reform.

Dr. Bertha Madras, a professor at Harvard Medical School and one of just five members of President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, delivered keynote remarks.