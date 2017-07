Related Coverage Verizon data of 6 million users leaked online

(WTNH) — The Dow Jones experienced a data breach on Sunday.

The financial firm says the personal information of more than two million customers has been exposed because of the breach, including subscribers to the Wall Street Journal.

The company says an error in a cloud computing service is to blame for the breach.

The good news is that a company spokesperson says they do not believe any data was taken.