NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you plan on taking the Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven on Tuesday morning, you will need to make other plans.

The bridge will be closed on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Crews will be doing routine maintenance to the bridge to ensure its safety for motorists.

If you are looking for an alternate route, you will also need to avoid the Chapel Street Bridge.

That bridge is closed right now for renovations.