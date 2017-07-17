Following weekend with ten motor vehicle accidents, North Haven Fire Department cautions drivers

Related Coverage Rollover accident closes road in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the weekend, the North Haven Fire Department responded to 10 motor vehicle crashes, including four rollovers.

It says many times, speeding and impaired driving contributed to the crashes.

“Motor vehicle crashes increase in the summer, mostly due to more people on the road, but there are many instances in which they can be avoided. We are urging drivers to not drive while impaired or distracted, and make sure they are obeying all basic traffic laws,” Chief Januszewski said. “We are here when you need us, but together we hope to raise awareness of safe driving practices and reduce the number of crashes on the roadways.”

To prevent crashes, Chief Januszewski recommends motorists maintain their vehicles, drive when they are focused, and to never drive under the influence.

Most importantly, motorists must always obey traffic laws and buckle up.