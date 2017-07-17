Four men arrested after throwing rocks at house

Related Coverage Rocks being thrown at drivers in Greater Waterbury

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four men are facing charges on Monday after Ledyard Police say they threw rocks at the house of someone who refused to come out and fight them.

Police arrested Mekhi Westbrook, Alexander Santana, Jevane Watson, and Nathan Smith on Monday afternoon.

Police say those men tried to get someone to come out of their house to fight. When the person refused, they threw rocks and damaged the house before running off.

When police spotted them, three of the suspects ran from the car.

Police later found them all and arrested them.