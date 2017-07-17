Getting your finances together to buy a home

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) If you want to buy a house, you’re not alone. Many first-time buyers face competitive markets that favor sellers. So, we are stretching your dollar with tips that will help you snag a good pad. Whether you’re buying a home or about to make another big purchase, there are steps you can take to ensure you get the loan you need.

The road to home-ownership can be long but here’s where experts say you should start. Check your bank balance. Many lenders typically like to see a 20 percent down payment, even before you can get a loan. If 20 percent is too steep, there are some down payment loans that need as little as 3.5 percent.

Either way, you’re gonna need some cash and that means either creating or amending budgets. Remember, anything less than 20 percent means you’ll pay more every month. Know your credit score. The higher the score, the more likely you are to get a loan and a lower interest rate.

There are three major credit reporting companies. Federal law mandates each company give you one free report once a year.

Look at the reports carefully and get any mistakes fixed. Also, lenders check your debt-to-income ratio. That’s your monthly debts divided by monthly income. Many lenders want to see the number no higher than 43 percent.

Check with your bank and ask what it is willing to lend you, then research houses. Go online so you can get an idea what houses cost in the area you want to buy. Taking these steps may make buying a home less rocky.

It’s really good to start working on your financial health even if you’re not looking to buy a home. Then if you ever need to make a move, you have years of good credit to back you up.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s