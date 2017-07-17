Gibbs on departing Kenseth: “We don’t want to race against him”

By Published:
Matt Kenseth walks through the garage area after a NASCAR auto racing practice at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 14, 2017. Kenseth said Friday he has no hard feelings toward Joe Gibbs Racing after he was dumped by the team and has no concerns about his future, even though he has yet to land a job for 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs is sorry to see veteran driver Matt Kenseth leave at the end of the season.

But the veteran team owner said he had little choice but to move on once sponsorship dried up for the two-time Daytona 500 champion and JGR had to find a spot for rookie Erik Jones.

“It was just a tough situation for us,” Gibbs said. “Things changed and then we got forced into making a decision.”

Kenseth got the news days before the New Hampshire race he was out at JGR at the end of the season. The 21-year-old Jones will take Kenseth’s job in the No. 20 Toyota. Jones is on a one-year loaner contract to Gibbs’ sister team Furniture Row Racing, and Gibbs had to put Jones somewhere in 2018.

“We did not expect to be where we are today,” Gibbs said. “We had a plan, and things kept coming up and changing. I mentioned Carl Edwards just being one of those. But all of a sudden things start changing, it puts you in a situation where you have to make a tough decision. We did not want to do that. We didn’t want to do something to upset Matt. He’s been a great partner for us, and our drivers. Everybody said, we don’t want to race against him. I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s