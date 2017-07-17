Glastonbury custodian arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of parts from jobsites

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A custodian is facing charges after numerous items were reported as stolen for two different facilities in Glastonbury.

According to police, Manuel “Carlos” Hernandez has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of items from businesses.

On Jan. 19, police responded to a report that a number of items were stolen from an aerospace parts company. Five days later, police responded to a similar incident at a child care facility. It was found Hernandez worked at both facilities. He was arrested after an extensive investigation.

Hernandez is facing multiple charges including Larceny in the First Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, among other charges.