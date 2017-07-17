Hamden Police look for man who exposed himself to child

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to young children on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, two girls were selling painted rocks in front of their home on Maher Avenue, when they were approached by a bald, white man, in his late 30’s, wearing round-framed glasses and a black shirt.

The man purchased a rock, and moments later he returned in what is described as a silver Honda Accord, 2-door, and told the girls he wanted to purchase another rock. One of the girls says when she approached the man’s vehicle, she saw him “playing” with his genitals and making lewd comments.

The driver then left in his car toward Lincoln Street. Officers searched the area, but found nothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Officer Kelley Cushman at (203)-230-4030.