Man arrested in connection to Stratford murder

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting in Stratford this past May.

On July 15, Startford Police arrested Cris Concepcion, 24, and charged him with murder for the shooting death of Andre Pettway on May 27.

Police say his arrest comes after an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Conception has been charged with Murder, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, and multiple other charges.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

Brandyn Ford was also arrested in May for his involvement in the shooting.