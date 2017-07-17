Man Charged in Beacon Falls Burglary

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH)- State Troopers arrested a man they say was burglarizing a home in Beacon Falls over the weekend. Troopers say they were called to the home on July 16.

Troopers say when they got to the home they found 27-year-old Dylan Owen of Wilton outside. The homeowners told Troopers Owen was outside, trying to get inside with tools, and several of their windows were even broken. Troopers say Owen caused significant damage to a number of exterior windows and two cars parked outside. No one was hurt during the incident.

Owen is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace, possession of burglar’s tools and larceny.

