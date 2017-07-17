Man shot twice in front of Waterbury home

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., a victim told officers that he was standing in front of 38 Englewood Street when a dark colored four door sedan drove past him and fired two shots. The victim was struck in the right ankle and left thigh.

After the shooting, the sedan fled south on Englewood Street towards Plank Road.

The victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they located one .40 caliber shell casing and that they secured the area as a crime scene. The incident remains under investigation.