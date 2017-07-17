Man with domestic violence warrant arrested following pursuit, found with narcotics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) arrested a New Haven man on Saturday with an active arrest warrant after they say he lead police on a pursuit and subsequently crashed his vehicle.

According to a CSP arrest report, a vehicle was driving along Interstate 95 northbound near exit 44 shortly before 1 p.m. when troopers identified the car to be associated with Rogelio Rivera who was wanted for domestic violence charges by the New Haven Police Department.

Troopers had Rivera’s vehicle stopped on the off ramp for exit 44. When they approached him, he fled the scene. Troopers followed Rivera and found his vehicle after he crashed into a tree and metal chain link fence on Howard Avenue at the intersection of 1st Street in New Haven.

Rivera ran away from his vehicle following the crash. Police released a CSP K-9 to capture Rivera. He surrendered and the K-9 was called off.

Rivera became non-compliant as troopers started handcuffing him. He was pepper sprayed to assist in bringing him into custody. He later received medical treatment, according to CSP.

While searching Rivera’s vehicle, troopers seized narcotics and a large sum of cash. He was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, possession with intent to sell, distribution of controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer (non-assaultive), and reckless endangerment first-degree (no intimidation intended).

Rivera posted a $50,000 surety bond, but was taken into custody by New Haven Police on his active arrest warrant for domestic violence charges.