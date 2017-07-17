Milford police search for suspects in car fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford Police are searching for the suspects involved in an intentional car fire last month.

Police say on June 28th, officers responded to a car fire at 65 Crestwood Road. It was later determined that the fire in the vehicle was set intentionally by an unknown person or people.

milford car leaving scene 2 Milford police search for suspects in car fire
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage in the area that showed two cars leaving the scene at a high rate of speed just a short time before the fire was reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police at (203)783-4761.

