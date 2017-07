SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — Main Street in Sprague is back open Monday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Police say the motorcyclist went head on into a pole right before 11 p.m. Sunday night. It happened near the intersection of River Street.

The area was closed while authorities towed the motorcycle.

Cops are identifying the victim as Gregory Cruz. He was a 22-year-old from Norwich.

Police say his motorcycle veered off the road, where he was ejected before crashing into a pole.