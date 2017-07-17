Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an accident that happened on Route 85 on Lake Road in Hebron on Sunday.

According to state troopers, one car and a motorcycle were traveling north on Lake Road when the motorcycle slowed down to make a left hand turn into the parking lot of the Twin Lakes Tavern.

That’s when Brodey David Countant, 19, of Marlborough hit Benjamin Labonosky, the 4th, 57, of Colchester. Labonosky was thrown off his motorcycle.

Labonosky was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Countant and his passenger was not injured during the accident.