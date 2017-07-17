Mystic Aquarium educates beach goers with Animal Rescue Clinic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of Mystic Aquarium staff and volunteers hit the road this past Sunday to educate beach goers about their Animal Rescue Program.

The public outreach campaign officially started at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, R.I., at 9:30 a.m. with stops at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, R.I. and Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. before culminating at Eastern Point Beach, Groton, Conn. at 7:30 p.m.

Animal Rescue Volunteers from Mystic Aquarium spoke with kids about what it takes to rescue animals (Photo provided by Mystic Aquarium)

“Our goal was to educate the public about what we do, how they can help and, of course, the importance of protecting the ocean and its inhabitants,” said Sarah Callan, Assistant Stranding Coordinator for Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program. “It was great to encounter people who enthusiastically support our program by attending seal releases but also very rewarding to really connect with people who were just learning of our program.”

Mystic Aquarium volunteers educate the public on their animal rescue programs (Photo provided by Mystic Aquarium)

Blue Shutters Beach is integral to Mystic Aquarium’s Rescue program as it is the site of many seal releases during the year. The eco-friendly Roger Wheeler Beach, with an environmental educational area, provided an ideal venue for communicating the Aquarium’s goal of ocean conservation. Eastern Point Beach also has significance to the program as it is the site of the annual Seal Splash arctic plunge fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Clinic.

The City of Groton extended an invite to the Animal Rescue Clinic as part of the Summer Cabaret free concert.

At the end of the day, after covering 45 miles of coastline, beach traffic and enthusiastic beachgoers, the team declared the day a success.

“From young children to adults, I believe we really connected with people today,” added Callan. “Together, I am sure we will continue to make a difference in the lives of animals in need.”

The Seals on the Rocks annual fundraiser in support of the Animal Rescue Clinic is scheduled for July 28 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at  Mystic Aquarium. Tickets are available by visiting MysticAquarium.org.

