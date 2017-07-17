New bill to increase funding for lead testing and treatment

By Published:
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congressman Rosa DeLauro plans on introducing a new bill aimed at getting more money for lead testing and treatment.

DeLauro will introduce the “SMART Child Act” which stands for Screen, Manage, Address, and Remove Toxins for Children Act. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, in 2015 there were more than 2,500 child that suffered from lead poisoning.

The announcement takes place Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. at New Haven Health Department Clinic, 54 Meadow Street, 1st Floor, New Haven, Connecticut.

