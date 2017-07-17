New Britain man arrested for drug and weapon possesion

By Published: Updated:
Antonio Vincent Amato

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was held on a $75,000 bond after Middletown Police found Oxycodone, marijuana and an approximately 14 inch long hunting knife in his car on Friday.

Antonio Vincent Amato, 20, was pulled over after he tailgated an unmarked Middletown Police vehicle on Route 9 and was arrested for 11 violations, according to a Middletown Police report. Those violations included use of drug paraphernalia, possessing controlled substance/narcotics, weapons in vehicles, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, following too close and more.

A check of Amato’s prescription history showed he had no past prescriptions for Oxycodone.

When Amato and the passenger in the car were patted down by police, metal knuckles were found in Amato’s pocket. Detectives also found an expandable baton, a Vape Pen and honey butane oil (which is a highly potent marijuana extract) in Amato’s car.

All items belonged to Amato and the passenger was allowed to leave the scene. A check of Amato’s history showed  a pending case for a motor vehicle violation.

Amato was issued a court day at Middletown Superior Court. 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s