New Britain man arrested for drug and weapon possesion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was held on a $75,000 bond after Middletown Police found Oxycodone, marijuana and an approximately 14 inch long hunting knife in his car on Friday.

Antonio Vincent Amato, 20, was pulled over after he tailgated an unmarked Middletown Police vehicle on Route 9 and was arrested for 11 violations, according to a Middletown Police report. Those violations included use of drug paraphernalia, possessing controlled substance/narcotics, weapons in vehicles, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, following too close and more.

A check of Amato’s prescription history showed he had no past prescriptions for Oxycodone.

When Amato and the passenger in the car were patted down by police, metal knuckles were found in Amato’s pocket. Detectives also found an expandable baton, a Vape Pen and honey butane oil (which is a highly potent marijuana extract) in Amato’s car.

All items belonged to Amato and the passenger was allowed to leave the scene. A check of Amato’s history showed a pending case for a motor vehicle violation.

Amato was issued a court day at Middletown Superior Court.