New details emerge on Eastford ultralight crash

EASTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New details from Sunday’s ultralight aircraft crash have been released by Connecticut State Police from their investigation.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Hebron resident Christopher Arel was performing ground tests on an ultralight airship at the Buell Dairy Farm airstrip. As the 52-year-old performed the test, the aircraft picked up speed along the runway where a gust of wind lifted the aircraft into the air.

Despite his efforts to control the aircraft, the ultralight plummeted to the ground and crashed into a nearby swamp. Connecticut State Police and the Eastford Fire Department responded to the scene and had to extricate Arel from the wreckage.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter.

There is no official update on his injuries and the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

According to State Police,due the non-criminal aspect of this investigation, the FAA and CT Airport Authority declined jurisdiction.