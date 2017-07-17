New London firefighters respond to two heroin overdoses on Monday night

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London firefighters responded to two heroin overdoses at two separate locations on Monday night.

Officials say that around 6:15 p.m., crews responded to a report that two people on Williams Street had overdosed on heroin.

Later in the evening, around 8:15 p.m., crews responded to another reported overdose of a woman located at Coleman Street and Ashcraft Road. The woman was revived on the scene by paramedics.

All three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.