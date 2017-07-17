Old Lyme celebrates decision to drop proposal for rerouted train tracks

Related Coverage A controversial rail bypass is stopped in its tracks

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Lyme continues to celebrate the federal decision to drop a proposal that would have rerouted high speed train tracks.

On Monday, advocates and community members had a visit from Senator Richard Blumenthal who was urging residents to remain vigilant as the Federal Railroad Administration considers other options for the tracks in southeastern Connecticut.

Related Content: A controversial rail bypass is stopped in its tracks

Senator Blumenthal says it was efforts of groups like River Council of Governments along with residents which made the difference and can continue to do so.