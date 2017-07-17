Police searching for suspect in New Haven robbery and attempted abduction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was nearly abducted early Sunday morning after New Haven Police say she and her boyfriend were robbed.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Orange and Pearl Streets to investigate a reported robbery.

The 24-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend told officers they’d been walking on Orange Street when they were passed on foot by a man.

The suspect allegedly followed the couple and asked them for their money while pressing a hard object to their backs. The couple complied.

The robber had the boyfriend sit down as he walked the woman to a vehicle on Lincoln Street. He ordered her into it, then got in himself. The victim saw an opportunity to escape and ran through some rear yards before reuniting with her boyfriend. Neither were harmed during the incident.

The suspect has been described as a light complexioned Hispanic or white man, approximately six feet tall with a muscular build. His hair was described as dark colored and short, and he had small, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants. The suspect’s car is described as a blue or silver four-door sedan.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the suspect. If you have, you are asked to give the detective bureau a call at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.