Senate Democrats ask for Kushner security clearance review

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, in Washington. The real estate company owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, is no longer pursuing a deal to develop housing at an industrial site in New Jersey. Bloomberg News is reporting that the Kushner Companies had put in a $150 million bid to buy a 95-acre industrial site in Jersey City for housing, but is no longer interested in the development. Kushner Cos. spokesman James Yolles says the company decided late last year that the “economics of the deal” was not attractive enough. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner’s top access “may pose a danger to this country.”

