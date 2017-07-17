Shortage of summertime fried food favorite clam strips

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fried clam strips are one of the most popular items on the menu at Capt Scott’s Lobster Dock, so a shortage of the fried food favorite can cause concern.

“We got a phone call a couple of weeks ago that there may be a significant shortage with the clam strips,” said Susan Tierney, owner of Capt. Scott’s Lobster Dock.

After getting that heads up from her distributor, Tierney decided to make sure she doesn’t run out of them.

“I have been ordering more than I usually do and then I’m getting less than actually what I ordered,” said Tierney. “Just to be safe.”

The owner of Fred’s Shanty, another New London summertime hot spot, says he’s never seen anything like this.

“Well it’s been tough because we’re only getting half of what we order,” said John Hefferman. He’s hoping he’ll get another delivery tomorrow.

So far, both New London restaurants have been lucky. They have not run out of clam strips yet. They say if they, do they’ll just take them off the menu. They’re not raising any prices because of the shortage.

Olivia Podeswa of Waterford says she’d be disappointed if Capt Scott’s ran out of clam strips. “Yes, because I’ve been wanting them for a few days now,” she said.

Both owners have been told one reason for the shortage is that a major clam harvester has had boat troubles.

“Say they have ten boats three or four of them are not working at the time and then the catch is just down this year fifty percent,” said Tierney.

“Guys are telling me that they usually catch a hundred bushels a day,” said Hefferman. “They’re down to thirty.”

A shortage at sea causing a fried food dilemma on land.

“Hopefully we’ll get it straightened out soon,” said Hefferman.