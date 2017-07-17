Suffield Police arrest 3 men in CVS shoplifting spree

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Suffield police have arrested three men in connection with a shoplifting spree from a CVS Pharmacy from March through May of this year.

On Monday, 27-year-old Randall Layne, of Enfield, was arrested for his role in thefts at a CVS on two different occasions. Hartford Police located Layne on Saturday and took him into custody before he was turned over to Suffield Police.

Suffield Police say they also hold an active arrest warrant for a second suspect who allegedly conspired with Layne to commit these shopliftings. Jeremiah Fitzgerald, 27, of Enfield, is facing similar charges after police say he and Layne would commit shoplifting before fleeing the scene in a maroon colored Saturn sedan.

Additionally, a third suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Roy, will be extradited from Massachusetts for his role in the CVS thefts during March. Police say back in March, Roy was stopped by Agawam, Massachusetts Police and Suffield Police as he fled the scene of a theft. During the stop, Roy provided officers with a false identity. Roy was arrested on several charges including Obstruction of Justice and Forgery. He is currently serving jail time in Massachusetts but will return to Suffield to face more charges.

Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee released a statement on the arrests:

The tireless efforts of several of our staff in pursuing every lead and working diligently to see each of these cases through to resolution is what led to these arrests and recovery of some of the stolen property. Solving these cases would not have been possible without the partnership and invaluable assistance of our law enforcement partners; the Enfield, CT Police Department, the Agawam, MA Police Department, the Springfield, MA Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.”