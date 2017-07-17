Summer thirst quenchers

(WTNH)-Staying hydrated this summer is easy with these simple mix and match drink recipes by Tagan Engel, from The Table Underground.

Ruby Ice Tea

Hibiscus/Sorrel Iced Tea

makes 1/2 gallon

Dried hibiscus leaves can be found in many types of stores and may also be called sorrel, or “Jamaica” in Latin American markets. You can also look for hibiscus tea bags in the regular boxed tea section of the grocery store (and if you’ve ever had lemon zinger tea, the main ingredient is hibiscus)

1/4 cup dried hibiscus leaves (more if you like it stronger)

1 quart water boiled

Place hibiscus in a heat proof glass, metal or ceramic container. Pour boiling water over it and steep for 30 minutes or longer.

Strain out hibiscus flowers and place tea in a 1/2 gallon container. Fill to the top with cold water. Refrigerate and enjoy for up to a week.

note: if you can’t bare throwing away these beautiful flowers after making tea, try candying them in boiled honey or sugar syrup and pour them over plantains or a cool chia pudding…or maybe they would be good sautéed with a little garlic and used as a garnish for fish…just a thought, if you try it, let me know if it works!

Bubbly Fruit Spritz with Sacred Basil

makes 4 – 8oz drinks

This drink is super fun and refreshing for summer! I was inspired years ago by seeing tons of fun drinks in chinatown, so I found some sacred basil seeds and started making my own. I especially love them in bubbly seltzer drinks!

1 liter seltzer

1/4 cup Frozen or fresh fruit of your choice

other flavor additions such as a wedge of lime, sprig of mint, or a splash of juice….

2 teaspoons sacred basil seeds

1 cup water (to hydrate the seeds)

Place basil seed in a jar with 1 cup of water. Screw on the top and shake well. Shake again until the seeds start to plump, so they don’t stick together. If you don’t have a lid, just stir well. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Place ice in four glasses. Top with seltzer, fruit and other flavorings of your choice.

Spoon plump basil seeds into the glasses and give a stir. Enjoy!

Passionfruit Cooler with Chia

makes 2 servings

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 cups water

2-4 tablespoons of passionfruit pulp or other juice

Mix chia seeds and water, shake or stir well, and continue mixing until seeds start to plump.

Add frozen pulp, fresh fruit or other juice. Shake and enjoy through the day, adding more water as you go to make the goodness last.