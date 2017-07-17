Swimming pool health risks

(WTNH)-The hot days of August are right around the corner and everybody is thinking about hitting the pool, but there are some risks you should be aware of before you dive in. Dr. Imran Ali visited CT Style to talk about some of these dangers.

Before going to swim everybody should shower before and if you know you are sick, just stay out of the water. What the CDC calls recreational water illness is caused by people not taking this common step. Also babies who may not wearing appropriate “swim diapers” can be cause for concern. Think about it , the water no matter how much chlorine is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria such as cryptosporidium. Cryptosporidium is a bacteria that can remain alive and active for days despite chlorine. Common ear infections like “swimmers ear” is also an issue.

To prevent these types of diseases, make sure you shower before you go. Be sure to dry your ears with an alcohol based ear drops or a 1:1 mixture of rubbing alcohol and white vinegar. Also, check the pool. Is it cloudy? Does the pool wall around the water line feel slimy?

Hot tubs are also a cause for concern. Each year according to the CDC 8,000-18,000 people in the united states are hospitalized with Legionella. Legionella is naturally found in water, especially warm water. Hot tubs that are not cleaned and disinfected enough can become contaminated with legionella:

-individuals who are 50 years of age or older

-smokers

-people with chronic lung disease

-individuals with weakened immune systems

Hot tub rash can be common but it is not as serious and usually doesn’t need any kind of antibiotic treatments, just a good shower after you use the hot tub.