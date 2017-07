WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers were arrested and released after allegedly taking a cell phone from an unlocked car.

West Haven Police busted a group of teenagers who were checking car door handles to find unlocked cars.

Police say the teens were riding bikes around the York Street area. They were able to get inside at least one car, taking a cell phone from inside.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested. They have since been released to their parents.