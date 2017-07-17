Tips on how to avoid salmonella poisoning

(WTNH) — Summer time means picnics and barbecues, but how long can you leave food out before it becomes unsafe to eat?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says refrigerated food has two hours before it needs to get back in the fridge to avoid salmonella.

If you get salmonella poisoning, symptoms show up between six and 48 hours. It can last up to seven days.

If the temperature outside is above 90 degrees, you should put food away after one hour.

You should also wash your hands and utensils after working with raw meat, poultry, or egg.

Be sure to separate raw proteins from other groceries in the refrigerator.

Finally, use a food thermometer to make sure meats are properly cooked.