Two CT schools named as ‘2017 Great Colleges to Work For’

(WTNH) – Both Eastern Connecticut State University of Willimantic and Quinnipiac University of Hamden have been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Chronicle of Higher Education. The results are based on a survey of 232 colleges and universities and both Connecticut schools were two of 79 schools that were given that recognition. Both schools also were two of 42 schools named to the national Great Colleges “Honor Roll”.

The Chronicle’s Great Colleges to Work For survey is the largest workplace study in higher education. Now in its 10th year, it recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees on workforce practices and policies.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary

factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

“Quinnipiac is extremely proud to once again be recognized as a ‘Great College to Work For'” said Quinnipiac University President John L. Lahey. “This honor is a clear reflection of the exceptional leadership and talent of our faculty

and staff who work to provide our students with an extraordinary educational experience and maintain the strong sense of community that makes Quinnipiac an outstanding place to work.”

“It is gratifying to know that our employees continue to value the positive working atmosphere we share on our campus,” said Eastern President Elsa Núñez. “The ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ recognition is not only a symbol of the common

purpose found among our faculty and staff, it represents the welcoming and supportive environment that our students experience every day. To know that Eastern has consistently received this honor – winning ‘Great Colleges’ recognition

in each of the eight years we have participated – is an indication that our commitment to campus unity is an enduring value firmly embedded in our culture.”

To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted numerous “Best Places to Work” programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of

employees nationwide.

Great Colleges to Work For is the largest and most comprehensive workplace study conducted in higher education. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit The Chronicle’s website at

http://www.chronicle.com/interactives/greatcolleges17.