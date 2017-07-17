Uber tipping now an option for Connecticut users

Related Coverage Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The days of not feeling obligated to tip your Uber driver have come to an end in Connecticut.

Starting Monday, Uber users will now see “tipping” as a new feature in their Uber app.

You can easily choose from preset percentages or put in your own amount.

Uber opted to add tipping as a way to improve the driver and ride experience.

On Tuesday, Uber is matching every tip for drivers in Connecticut.